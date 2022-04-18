Kindergartner shares tequila with classmates at Michigan school

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC News) - Tequila anyone? A kindergarten brought drinks to school and shared with the class.
One parents was so shocked, she says her child will not be returning to the kindergarten class.
"It was so many thoughts running through my mind, like oh my God, you know?" parent Alexis Smith said. "What if it was before the girl from school, how much was it?"
Smith said Thursday morning, she got a call from her daughter's school, Grand River Academy, saying a kindergartner brought a pre-mixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with four classmates. One of them was Smith's 5-year-old.
"I asked her like, is my daughter okay?" Smith said. "And she said she's right here and she looks okay. And then I said, okay, well, how much does she drink?"
The school could not give her a definite answer.
"Not want to take medicine in. First up, no case should be drinking and you know that, you know, just the stop," she said. "Itself. Like how do you feel like anything could have happened?
She picked up her daughter up from school early.
Later that day, the principal sent out this letter addressed to kindergarten parents saying in part.
"Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the student code of conduct."
While school was closed Friday, Smith says her daughter will not be back on Monday.
"It is so hard right again," she said. "I feel like her first year kindergarten was already cut short, because the COVID in situations like this is making it worse."
