Kevin Spacey trial gets underway

The civil sex abuse trial against actor Kevin Spacey got underway in New York city Thursday.
Spacey is accused of alleged sexual misconduct by fellow actor Anthony Rapp when he was a teenager.
The trial comes five years after Rapp publicly accused spacey of sexual misconduct.
Rapp was one of the first people to bring allegations against Spacey.
He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Spacey, who allegedly, made unwanted sexual advances toward him during a party in 1986.
Spacey has denied the accusations.