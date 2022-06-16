 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kevin Spacey appears in London court after being charged with sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey, center, appears in London court after being charged with sexual assault. Spacey was greeted by a large crowd of reporters when he entered and left the court.

 Carlos Jasson/AFP/Getty Images
Originally Published: 16 JUN 22 05:41 ET
Updated: 16 JUN 22 07:53 ET
By Rob Picheta and Jo Shelley, CNN

(CNN) -- US actor Kevin Spacey was granted bail at his first appearance at a London court Thurday after being charged with five offenses, including four counts of sexual assault.

Spacey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and London address during a brief procedural hearing, and a date of July 14 was set for his next hearing.

He was granted unconditional bail after his lawyer told the court he would need to return to the United States between court dates to work and see his family.

The "House of Cards" actor, 62, was charged last month with four counts of sexual assault against three men, alongside a fifth charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey's lawyer told the court he "strenuously denies" all allegations of criminality.

The actor appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing a light blue suit, dark tie and glasses on Thursday, and was met by a large crowd of reporters and photographers.

The charges he faces include two counts of sexual assault against a man in London in 2005; a third count of sexual assault, also in London, against a different man in 2008; and a final count against a man in Gloucestershire, western England in 2013. The fifth charge of nonconsensual penetrative activity also relates to the 2013 incident.

The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is now in his 40s, while the two men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges against Spacey in late May, but the charges could not be formally applied until Monday, when he was in the United Kingdom.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," and was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

He has also starred in the Netflix political series "House of Cards," and returned to acting in the past year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.