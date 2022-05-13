Kentucky Derby winner will not race in Preakness

The ultimate under dog, or horse... and winner of last week's Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike, will not be running in the Preakness.
Owner Rich Dawson made the announcement on Thursday, just 10 days before the race in Maryland.
Stating the initial plan was always to rest Rich Strike for five weeks after the Derby.
The shocking announcement means there will not be a triple crown winner for a fourth straight year.
Rich Strike had an 80 to 1 shot of winning the derby last week, making him the biggest long shot since 19-13 to win.