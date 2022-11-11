Kelly wins re-election, race for governor still too close to call

PHOENIX (KVOA) - NBC News and the Associated Press called Arizona’s U.S. Senate race for Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.
After Maricopa County released another 74,000 ballots to the statewide total, Kelly was declared the victor over his Republican challenger Blake Masters.
Kelly wins his first full six-year in the Senate. He won a special-election in 2020 to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term.
That senate seat was once occupied by both McCain and Barry Goldwater.
In the very tight race for Arizona Governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs extended her lead over Republican Kari Lake to more than 31,000 votes.
Maricopa County elections officials say their team has between 265,000 and 275,000 ballots remaining.
NBC News and the Associated Press also called the Secretary of State race Friday night for Democrat Adrian Fontes. Fontes is the former Maricopa County Recorder who ran on a platform of protecting democracy.
He defeats an election denier, Oro Valley Republican State Rep. Mark Finchem.