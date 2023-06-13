Keep pets cool during the hot Arizona summer with these tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Enjoying the sunny days and warm temperatures with your pets can be a great part of summer but follow these tips from ASPCA to help prevent your pet from burning out in the triple digit heat.
- Make sure your pets have plenty of fresh, clean water. Change the water several times a day if possible.
- Don’t leave your pet unattended in a car. It can lead to fatal heatstroke.
- Don’t leave pets unsupervised around a pool. The chemicals in pools can be harmful and not all animals are good swimmers.
- Check the temperature of the pavement with your hand. If you can keep it there comfortably for 10 seconds, if you can’t do this comfortably, it’s too hot to walk your pet.
- When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.