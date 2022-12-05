Katie Hobbs certifies Arizona's midterm election

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, certified the Arizona midterm election Monday morning.
The event was livestreamed due to security concerns.
By law, the canvass must happen on the fourth Monday after the election. This year that was December 5th. The Governor and Attorney General must be present to attest to election returns regarding candidates.
The Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court attests to returns regarding ballot measures.
Just last week it seemed that the statewide canvass may not run smoothly, with the Cochise County Board of Supervisors initially delaying their county certification, forcing a judge to intervene.
But Monday the canvass went off without a hitch.
Now, the next step is the recount. Arizona requires a recount in races decided by less than half a percentage point. This year that applies to races for Arizona Attorney General, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction and a legislative seat near Phoenix.
"The machines will be tabulated just for those three races and what happens is they will be committed under seal to a court and the court will declare a winner," said election attorney, Spencer Scharff.
The recount could take most of December.
"We're estimating at least a week to get that done here in Pima County and then the parties want to have their hand count audit after that so we're estimating sometime after December 17th," said Pima County Elections Director, Constance Hargrove.
The canvass also opens a five-day window for lawsuits challenging the results.
Abe Hamedeh, Republican candidate for Attorney General, had a lawsuit dismissed last week because it was filed too early.
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor, told Steve Bannon, " We have a lawsuit ready to go and we will be releasing that lawsuit."