Kari Lake to hold rally in central Tucson on Wednesday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Kari Lake is set to visit Tucson this afternoon.
The former candidate for governor tweeted that she will hold a rally at the Firetruck Brewing Company on Grant Road Wednesday afternoon.
Lake lost the governor's election to Katie Hobbs in November
She then filed a lawsuit claiming there was a widespread voter fraud.
The case is still ongoing but has not advanced very far in the court system.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates on Lake's visit.
