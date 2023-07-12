 Skip to main content
Kari Lake to hold rally in central Tucson on Wednesday afternoon

Kari Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Kari Lake is set to visit Tucson this afternoon.

The former candidate for governor tweeted that she will hold a rally at the Firetruck Brewing Company on Grant Road Wednesday afternoon.

Lake will visit Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

Lake lost the governor's election to Katie Hobbs in November

She then filed a lawsuit claiming there was a widespread voter fraud.

The case is still ongoing but has not advanced very far in the court system.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates on Lake's visit.

