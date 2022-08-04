Kari Lake projected to win Republican nomination for governor

TUCSPON (KVOA) - Kari Lake is the projected winner for the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor.
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has Lake leading her opponent Karin Taylor Robson by 19,641 votes.
Lake went into the election with the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump, while Robson had the endorsement of Former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Doug Ducey.
Lake will face democrat, Katie Hobbs, in the November general election.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.