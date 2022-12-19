Kari Lake back in court Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Kari Lake is expected back in court Monday.
A Maricopa County Judge is set to hear her election lawsuit regarding motions to dismiss the case filed by Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
The lawsuit filed by lake asks for a recount of the votes in Maricopa County or asks the judge to declare her winner over Hobbs.
But the county has filed a motion to dismiss Lake's claims.
She claims there were issues with election equipment and concerns with lines on Election Day. Her evidence was made up of statements from voters who claim they had experienced troubles on Nov. 8. Maricopa County officials acknowledge there were printer issues, but they have repeatedly said those issues did not prevent anyone from casting their ballot.
With the county's motion to dismiss Lake's claims, they say the lawsuit is very generic and they insist all of the votes were counted correctly.