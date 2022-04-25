Kaibab National Forest firewood permit sales begin

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Kaibab National Forest will start selling personal-use firewood permits for the 2022 season on May 2.
Permits are $20 for 10 cords of wood.
Permit holders will be able to collect firewood from May 2 through November 30 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and through December 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.
Permit holders will also receive maps, detailed cutting regulations and load tags, which are required to be physically attached to each 1/4 cord of firewood visible from the rear of the vehicle it is being transported on.
The 2022 load tags are not reusable, like they were during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Permits will only be issued for collection in the ranger district where it was purchased in-person.
