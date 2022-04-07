 Skip to main content
Justin Bieber offering free month of online therapy to his fans

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber / YouTube

(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp.com to offer a free month of service to his fans.

28-year-old Bieber has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a "real blessing."

He's also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career.

