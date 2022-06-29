Jury selection underway for Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Twenty people have so far been chosen to sit in judgment of the Parkland school shooter.
Lawyers return Wednesday morning to complete the process and decide who the 12 main jurors will be.
It's taken three months and requests to 1700 Broward County residents to show up for jury duty.
But now the final selection process of 12 jurors and 10 alternates is almost finished.
According to the judge, opening statements in the case will begin on July 18th, following several more days of pre-trial hearings.
The killer has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 school shooting that killed 14 students and three staff members.
The only question for jurors will be life or death.
If just one of the final 12 does not vote for death, the killer will get an automatic life sentence.