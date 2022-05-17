Jury selection starts for Florida high school mass shooter

FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida -- The next phase in the jury selection for the sentencing of convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz started Monday morning.
Three potential jurors were asked specific questions about their feelings on the death penalty, as the parents of two of the victims observed the court proceedings.
One prospective juror insisted she would have to weigh all the details of the case before deciding the fate of the 23-year-old, who has pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders in the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
She was retained. The next juror was not.
She was excused after saying she believed the death penalty may be warranted in a case like this.
Six more jurors were expected to go through direct questioning Monday.
Lawyers for both sides want to know how each person will weigh the aggravating and mitigating circumstances surrounding the mass shooting.
Nearly 400 jurors were chosen from more than 1,600 screened in the first phase that began April 4.
The sentencing trial is expected to last through October once 12 jurors and eight alternate jurors are chosen. The dozen will have to decide whether Cruz lives or dies for his crimes.