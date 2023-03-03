 Skip to main content
Jury deadlocked in 6-year-old Isabel Celis murder case, judge declares mistrial

Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - After two full days of deliberations, the jury in the Christopher Clements trial could not reach a unanimous verdict Friday afternoon.

With the 12-member jury consisting of eight men and four women deadlocked, Pima County Judge James Marner declared a mistrial.

The Pima County Attorney's office says at this point, a new trial date will be ordered, and a new jury will have to be chosen to decide the matter.

Clements is accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Last fall Clements was convicted of murdering of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez back in June 2014.

Clements will be held in the Pima County Jail.

He will be back in court for a status conference on March 27.

