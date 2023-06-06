June is "Pride Month in Pima County"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has declared the month of June 2023 to be “Pride Month in Pima County.”
The proclamation states that Pima County honors the history of the LGBTQ liberation movement and supports the rights of all citizens to experience equality and freedom from discrimination.
Some at the meeting waved flags in support of this proclamation.
"Just the simple act of designating June as Pride Month and acknowledging us. Acknowledging that we live here, that we're a part of this community. And that we are loved by much of this community is something amazing," said a community member at the meeting.
However, another used the meeting to voice concerns. "It's a little bit inappropriate at the least to have an entire month dedicated to this. When our veterans and fallen heroes only get one day each year."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE