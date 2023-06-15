 Skip to main content
June 15 is officially the first day of Monsoon 2023

Tucson / Monsoon
Shane M. Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Today is the first official day of monsoon so here are some reminders for you.

  • Stay off the roads if you can. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go the other way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road, and water is rising around you, get out of the car and move to a higher ground and stay there. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, evacuate quickly if necessary.
  • Follow evacuation orders and don't return until officials say it's safe.
  • Stay away from floodwaters. Keep an eye out for snakes, insects, or other animals that may be in or around floodwaters in your home.
  • Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
  • If power line are down, don't step in puddles or standing water.
  • Download the 4Warn Weather app for real-time weather alerts.

