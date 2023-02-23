Judicial Nominees Announced for Opening on Superior Court in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments has recommended six candidates to Gov. Katie Hobbs for one opening on the Superior Court in Pima County.

The nominees for the opening created by the appointment of Hon. Jeffery L. Sklar to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division Two are:

Randi L. Burnett, Independent, Commissioner with the Superior Court in Pima County.

Walter I. Goncalves Jr., Democrat, Attorney at the US Federal Public Defender’s Office.

Daniel R. Huff, Republican, Partner at Huff Law.

Reagen A. Kulseth, Republican, Sole Practitioner at The Law Office of Reagen Kulseth.

Sarah L. Mayhew, Democrat, Attorney at the Tucson City Public Defender’s Office.

Victoria A. Otto, Democrat, County Attorney at the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Gov. Hobbs will make the appointment.