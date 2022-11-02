Judge restricts actions of election monitoring group in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A federal judge in Arizona issued a temporary restraining order Monday against the elections monitoring group, Clean Elections USA.
The lawsuit filed last week by Protect Democracy on behalf of the Arizona chapter of the League of Women Voters, alleges drop box surveillance campaigns in Yavapai and Maricopa Counties is illegal voter intimidation.
"The temporary restraining order issued yesterday by Judge Liburdi is a big win for Arizona voters and for Democracy," said Will Gaona, State Policy Advocate for Protect Democracy.
The temporary restraining order prevents members of Clean Elections USA from openly carrying weapons or wearing body armor with 250 feet of drop boxes. It also bars members from taking photos, recording, following or yelling at voters within 75 feet of drop box locations.
Lawyers for Clean Elections USA had claimed some of those limitations infringed on their members' First Amendment rights. "The other First Amendment problem is singling out our clients to not be able to record within 75-feet of a drop box when media organizations can do so," said Alexander Kolodin, Partner with Devallier Law Group, representing Clean Elections USA.
"My clients are not stopping anyone from voting," he said. "The presence of a video camera doesn't prevent you from taking your sealed envelope and putting it in a box."
Elections officials in Pima County said there haven't been any voter intimidation issues here, but voters are concerned. "It shouldn't be allowed in any way, shape of form," said voter Linda Bucyk. Athanasio Vlahoulis said, "I don't think they have any business being out there with weapons and body armor. The only reason they're doing it is to intimidate people."
The judge said he tried to balance the defendant's First Amendment rights with the plaintiff's right to act without intimidation. "The right of a voter to cast their ballot free from intimidation or coercion is really fundamental to democracy. I think that's something regardless of our politics we should all be able to agree on," Gaona said.
Kolodin says election monitoring is crucial to the democratic process. "People who believe what our clients believe, they don't have a loud voice in the media. They have to get out their message about the elections process and what they perceive is wrong about it."
Gaona said Liburdi's order protects voting in Arizona. "This certainly makes our elections safer and should make voters more confident in using drop boxes."
The Department of Justice filed a brief in this case saying the Constitution does not protect voter intimidation, and trying to harass people as they vote could be a violation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.