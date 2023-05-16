 Skip to main content
Judge grants Kari Lake new trial

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Maricopa County judge has granted Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake a new trial on one of her seven claims challenging the election of Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.

The trial is scheduled for Wednesday. It will focus on Lake’s claim that there were serious flaws in the county’s signature verification process for mail-in ballots during the 2022 election.

Hobbs’ attorneys had asked Judge Peter Thompson to dismiss the signature verification claim.

In March the Arizona Supreme Court dismissed six of Lake’s seven claims.

The signature claim was sent back to the lower court for a possible trial.

