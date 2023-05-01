Judge denies Trump's motion for mistrial in battery case

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Judge denies Trump's motion for mistrial in battery case

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge denies Trump's motion for mistrial in battery case

Former President Donald Trump, here in 2020, has asked the judge to declare a mistrial in his civil battery and defamation trial.

 Cheriss May/Reuters

A federal judge overseeing a civil battery and defamation trial involving Donald Trump has denied the former president's motion for a mistrial.

Cross-examination of E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who sued Trump, resumed Monday morning.

Trump had argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan had made "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" against him. In a letter filed overnight Monday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said alternatively he would ask Kaplan to "correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury" or provide him greater leeway in cross examining Carroll.

"Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous examples of Defendant's unfair treatment by the Court, most of which has been witnessed by the Jury," the letter said.

Carroll sued Trump, alleging he raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Carroll will be on the stand Monday for a second day of cross-examination by Tacopina. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Among the issues raised by Tacopina are the judge's ruling restricting Tacopina from asking Carroll additional questions about any efforts Carroll made to try to obtain security camera footage from the department store, "expressing a corroborative view" that there was no one on the sixth floor of the department store at the time of the alleged assault, and calling certain lines of the defense attorney's questioning "argumentative" in front of the jury.

It would be unusual for the judge to declare a mistrial based on his own statements during a trial.

