Judge denies stay request from DOJ in Trump documents investigation

Mar-a-Lago Judge Aileen Cannon came to a ruling on the DOJ right before the set deadline.
Judge cannon denied the justice department's motion for a partial stay of her own order.
The DOJ had asked for cannon to allow them continued access to roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August for use in their ongoing criminal investigation.
Cannon denied that request, saying she isn't prepared to accept all of DOJ's assertions at face value without the special master review process.
In the same order, judge cannon formally appointed Judge Raymond J. Dearie as special master.
Judge dearie was proposed by trump and was the only special master candidate out of 4 that both sides found acceptable.