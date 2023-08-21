Judge denies prosecutor's request to delay George Alan Kelly trial

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 730 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Sutherland Wash, Chalk Creek, Indian Well Wash, Chirreon Wash, and especially Big Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. - http://www.weather.gov/tadd PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&