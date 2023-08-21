Judge denies prosecutor's request to delay George Alan Kelly trial

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The George Alan Kelly murder trial will continue as planned after presiding judge Thomas Fink shot down the State's request to delay the trial.
Kelly appeared in court again Monday morning after the state requested sanctions against the defense last week for allegedly not disclosing its expert witnesses in a timely fashion, which prosecutors said has impacted their ability to be ready for trial as scheduled on September 6th.
Last week, Judge Fink said he wasn't ready to make a decision on the matter but the state insisted so Fink denied the request but scheduled the Monday hearing to hear the issue again.
On Monday though the defense told the court it doesn't plan to call any expert witnesses.
"Your honor, after consultation with co-counsel over the weekend and the experts we have the defense has made the decision we will not be calling witnesses in this case," lead defense attorney Brenna Larkin told judge Fink.
With that news Judge Fink said he felt it was a mute point to delay the trial, but prosecutors insisted, either way he denied the request.
"The motion to continue is denied, the court is confident all parties can be prepared for trial. The parties were informed of the trial date at the time of the defendant's arraignment," Judge Fink said.
Last week prosecutors also informed the court they were having issues convincing their main eyewitness to testify, an undocumented immigrant who was with the victim in this case Gabriel Cuen-Butimea and claims he saw Kelly kill Butimea.
They stated if he didn't testify they would have to dismiss the charges but on Monday told the court the eyewitness has agreed to testify.
Judge Fink said since Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 23 years they will only need to appoint eight jurors to hear the case instead of 12.
Jury selection begins on September 6th and opening statements are expected to begin September 7th.
News 4 Tucson will be there and keep you updated as this case moves forward.