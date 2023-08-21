Judge denies prosecutor's request to delay George Alan Kelly trial

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 553 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles east of Whetstone to near Fort Huachuca to
near Parker Canyon Lake, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita,
Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Lochiel and Fairbank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sutherland Wash, Chalk Creek, Indian Well Wash, Chirreon
Wash, and especially Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction
and Biosphere 2.
- http://www.weather.gov/tadd

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Judge denies prosecutor's request to delay George Alan Kelly trial

  • Updated
  • 0
George Kelly

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The George Alan Kelly murder trial will continue as planned after presiding judge Thomas Fink shot down the State's request to delay the trial.

Kelly appeared in court again Monday morning after the state requested sanctions against the defense last week for allegedly not disclosing its expert witnesses in a timely fashion, which prosecutors said has impacted their ability to be ready for trial as scheduled on September 6th.

Last week, Judge Fink said he wasn't ready to make a decision on the matter but the state insisted so Fink denied the request but scheduled the Monday hearing to hear the issue again.

On Monday though the defense told the court it doesn't plan to call any expert witnesses.

"Your honor, after consultation with co-counsel over the weekend and the experts we have the defense has made the decision we will not be calling witnesses in this case," lead defense attorney Brenna Larkin told judge Fink.

With that news Judge Fink said he felt it was a mute point to delay the trial, but prosecutors insisted, either way he denied the request.

"The motion to continue is denied, the court is confident all parties can be prepared for trial. The parties were informed of the trial date at the time of the defendant's arraignment," Judge Fink said.

Last week prosecutors also informed the court they were having issues convincing their main eyewitness to testify, an undocumented immigrant who was with the victim in this case Gabriel Cuen-Butimea and claims he saw Kelly kill Butimea.

They stated if he didn't testify they would have to dismiss the charges but on Monday told the court the eyewitness has agreed to testify.

Judge Fink said since Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 23 years they will only need to appoint eight jurors to hear the case instead of 12. 

Jury selection begins on September 6th and opening statements are expected to begin September 7th.

News 4 Tucson will be there and keep you updated as this case moves forward.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

