Judge denies Attorney General's motion to stop Cochise County elections agreement with Recorder

TUCSON (KVOA) - A judge on Tuesday denied Attorney General Kris Mayes motion for an injunction to stop Cochise County's agreement with its County Recorder which gives most elections duties to the Recorder.
The case against Cochise County was heard in a Pima County Superior Courtroom by Tom Fink the presiding judge in Santa Cruz County.
Fink heard arguments from both sides before making his ruling from the bench.
The State argues that the Cochise County Board of Supervisors doesn't have the legal authority to offload its legislated election duties on to the Recorder.
Cochise County's Attorney argued that the State was mischaracterizing the agreement and stated the Board would still receive election updates and be able to terminate the agreement with 90 days notice.
Judge Fink stated there was no case law or precedent to base stopping the agreement on.
State Attorney Joshua D. Bendor told News 4 Tucson after the hearing they respectfully disagree with the judge's ruling.
He wasn't sure what their next legal steps would be.
"They've said they're hiring an Elections Director a week from today and there's been some indication they'll terminate the agreement after that. If they do maybe we've done all we need to do here, if things keep going we'll have to see about what to do next," he said.
The only Cochise County Supervisor in attendance was Peggy Judd, she spoke to News 4 Tucson after the ruling.
"I'm just pleased because I feel like we've had a lot of losses and a lot of what I would call public humiliation and I don't blame anyone and for a bit of it I take credit but it felt good to have a judge say this is ok," she said.
Many Cochise County residents made the drive up to Tucson to listen to the hearing. George Preggatis told us he was pleased with the ruling.
"I was pleased with the results and think the judge made the right decision. I believe the Cochise Board of Supervisors have retained their power and will continue to exercise it appropriately," he said.
Cochise County is holding a special election in May and ballots will be mailed out on Wednesday, which was part of the reason why a judge had to make a ruling so quickly.