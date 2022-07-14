Judge denies Amber Heard's request for new trial

A judge has denied Amber Heard's request for a mistrial in ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her.
The lengthy trial ended last month when a jury awarded Depp $10.4 million in damages for defamation over Heard's 2018 op-ed.
In the piece she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Heard's legal team requested a new trial, arguing that the wrong juror was seated for the case.
The five-page document filed in a Fairfax County, Virginia circuit court said that juror number 15 "Was not the individual summoned for jury duty", but had the same last name and address of the correct potential juror.
Heard's attorneys wrote that the correct juror was 77 years old at the time of the trial and juror number 15 was 52.
Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate said that under Virginia court rules, Heard's legal team should have raised the issue at the time the jury was picked.
The judge also said her lawyers presented no evidence that juror 15's inclusion on the panel "prejudiced" the trial in any way.