Josselyn Berry is dealing with fallout after a controversial tweet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs's Press Secretary Josselyn Bery has resigned after posting a controversial tweet.

Berry posted an image of a women with a gun in each hand with text that said, "Us when we see transphobes."

She posted the image in response to the following tweet: " Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they're messing with."

The image was posted not long after a school shooting in Nashville.

The Office of Governor Hobbs released the following statement "The Governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary."