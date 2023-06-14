Join News 4 Tucson at the Monsoon Safety Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Join us today at the Monsoon Safety Fair.
June 11 to 17 is Monsoon Safety Week, and the National Weather Center Service will present safety information and exhibits to reduce the damage during the monsoon.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard. It will be at the center court of the property near the north entrance by Yardhouse.
Don’t forget to pick up your News 4 Tucson rain gauge, so that you can be part of our 4 Warn Weather team. First-come, first-serve.
Are you are a storm chaser? Don’t forget to share your photos with News 4 Tucson by submitting a photo HERE, and/or using the KVOA app.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE