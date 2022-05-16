Johnny Cash water tower leaking after shot in crude spot

Kingsland, Ark. (KARK) - A water tower honoring Johnny Cash in the music legend's hometown has sprung a leak in a compromising location.
The water tower in Kingsland painted with an Arkansas celebrity is having some flow issues after a vandal put a bullet hole in the town's water supply.
However, its the image of the leak that has people talking.
The city is losing somewhere around 30,000 gallons of water per day and repairs could cost around $5,000.
The sheriff's office does have some leads in this case and the vandal could be facing a felony charge for tampering with the vital operations of a city.