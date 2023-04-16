Jeremy Renner revisits 'the amazing group of people' who helped him recover from his accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery after his devastating snowplow accident in January, and recognizing those who've helped him along the way.

The "Rennervations" star posted to the Stories portion of his verified Instagram account ahead of the weekend, showing his recent visit to Renown Regional Medical Center, a Reno, Nevada hospital.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," Renner, 52, wrote over a photo of himself posing in the center of a group of people standing in front of a screen that displayed the words "Welcome back!"

He included two other photos with staffers from the medical center, including one outside in front of a Renown sign.

Renner was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day near his Nevada home while trying to clear snow for a relative, and broke several bones including eight ribs, an eye socket, a knee and shoulder. His liver was also pierced, and one of his lungs collapsed.

Last week, the "Hawkeye" star made his first red carpet appearance since the life-threatening incident, for the premiere of his Disney+ series "Rennervations."

In the show, he and his team help refurbish and repurpose service vehicles to help communities and children in need.

Three episodes are currently streaming, with a fourth, set in India, to premiere soon.

