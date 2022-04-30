JC: Pima Baseball closes out strong campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Baseball ended their 2022 season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Eastern Arizona.
It was the finale for 14 sophomores who played their final games in an Aztec uniform.
Many will go on to play at the next level in Division I.
Among those is Salpointe Catholic product Romoe Ballesteros. Pima's shortstop led the club in hitting with a .375 average and triples (5).
The slick fielder will head to New Mexico State to continue playing along side teammate and pitcher Darius Garcia.
Preston Clifford will finish his collegiate career at Grand Canyon. Aztecs closer Wilson Bannister is set to play at New Mexico. Pitchers Aiden May and Bradon Zastrow are heading down Speedway Blvd to UA.
The Aztecs took Game One against the Gila Monsters (22-32, 11-27) 3-2 on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. They won Game Two 10-3 to finish with a 27-4 record at home this season.
PCC (38-18, 23-15) won 26 of their last 34 games but it wasn't enough to get them into the Division I Region I tournament. The Aztecs finished two games out of the 4th and final ACCAC post-season position.
The 38 wins however was the most for a Pima Baseball team since 1991 (41).
