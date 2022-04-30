 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER
RATINGS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire
weather zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

JC: Pima Baseball closes out strong campaign

  • Updated
  • 0

VIDEO: Pima Baseball shortstop Romeo Ballesteros led the Aztecs in hitting as he gets set to head off to New Mexico State.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Baseball ended their 2022 season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Eastern Arizona.

It was the finale for 14 sophomores who played their final games in an Aztec uniform.

Many will go on to play at the next level in Division I.

Among those is Salpointe Catholic product Romoe Ballesteros. Pima's shortstop led the club in hitting with a .375 average and triples (5).

The slick fielder will head to New Mexico State to continue playing along side teammate and pitcher Darius Garcia.

Pima BSB (22) huddle with Jacome

Ken Jacome finishes his 4th season as head coach at Pima Baseball after coming home to replace the legendary Rich Alday

Preston Clifford will finish his collegiate career at Grand Canyon. Aztecs closer Wilson Bannister is set to play at New Mexico. Pitchers Aiden May and Bradon Zastrow are heading down Speedway Blvd to UA.

The Aztecs took Game One against the Gila Monsters (22-32, 11-27) 3-2 on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. They won Game Two 10-3 to finish with a 27-4 record at home this season.

PCC (38-18, 23-15) won 26 of their last 34 games but it wasn't enough to get them into the Division I Region I tournament. The Aztecs finished two games out of the 4th and final ACCAC post-season position.

The 38 wins however was the most for a Pima Baseball team since 1991 (41).

