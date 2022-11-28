Jay Leno returns to stage after burn accident

HERMOSA BEACH, California -- Jay leno returned to the stage Sunday night following his burn accident several weeks ago.
He took the stage at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach to a sold-out crowd.
It was his first show since he was burned two weeks ago while working under one of his vintage cars.
Leno was joined by his wife, Mavis, and the club's owner.
According to eye witnesses, he appeared to be in good spirits, cracking several jokes as he walked into the club.
They say leno looked like himself, and the burns weren't glaringly visible.
He spent ten days at the Grossman Burn Center and was treated for second and third degree burns to his face, hands and chest.
Leno also underwent two surgeries.