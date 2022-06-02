Javelina sought after found on north side with tight collar on neck

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking Tucsonans to be on the lookout for a javelina seen on the north side.
It was last seen in the Ventana Canyon area around 7 a.m. Thursday near Craycroft and Kolb roads.
Officials say the javelina appears to have been entrapped with a tight collar around its neck.
If you see it, you are asked to call 623-236-7201.
BOLO: For a javelina w/what looks like a tight collar around its neck in the Ventana Canyon area. Multiple recent sightings; last seen 7 am today in the 6000 block of E. Finnisterra. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP if seen. Unclear how, & with what, entrapped, but trash a wildlife hazard. pic.twitter.com/vBOn2N8Cbx— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 2, 2022