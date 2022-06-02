 Skip to main content
Javelina sought after found on north side with tight collar on neck

  Updated
Arizona Game and Fish Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking Tucsonans to be on the lookout for a javelina seen on the north side.

It was last seen in the Ventana Canyon area around 7 a.m. Thursday near Craycroft and Kolb roads.

Officials say the javelina appears to have been entrapped with a tight collar around its neck.

If you see it, you are asked to call 623-236-7201.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

