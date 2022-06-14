Javelina euthanized after arrow found in face, suspect wanted

WARNING: The photo and video featured in this article are graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect wanted for illegally wounding a javelina in Oro Valley is sought after the javelina was euthanized due to its injuries on Monday.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, a javelina with an arrow protruding from its face was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail cam located near homes on East Horizon Circle.
After it was located Monday evening, officers with Oro Valley Police Department humanely euthanized the desert dweller.
While details surrounding the potential suspect are limited at this time, AZGFD announced that a $1,500 reward has been placed for information leading to an arrest.
Operation Game Thief offering up to $1,500 reward for info leading to an arrest in the illegal wounding of javelina w/an arrow to the face. Javelina, since euthanized, seen Sun. & Mon. near East Horizon Circle, Oro Valley. Call 800-352-0700 re: OGT#22-001737. Anonymous tips OK. pic.twitter.com/R8y8okpBZP— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 14, 2022
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “It’s unclear when the javelina was initially wounded, so there’s no way to know how long it suffered.”
Anyone with information about the illegal wounding is advised to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-001737.