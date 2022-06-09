 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Jan. 6th Committee begins hearings in front of nation in primetime

Jacob Angeli Chansley.
By Pablo Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) — After nearly a year and more than 1,000 interviews, the January 6th Committee made up of seven House Democrats and two Republicans began to make their case to the nation in primetime Thursday night.

"Tonight (Thursday), I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible," Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming and ranking member of the committee said. "There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain."

"January 6th was the culmination of an attempted coup," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat said. "The violence was no accident. It represents President Trump's last stand, most desperate chance to halt the transfer of power."

Danielle Alvarez, the Communications Director for the Republican National Committee said in a statement:

"Pelosi's committee is partisan and illegitimate. Instead of investigating the radical who placed a pipe bomb outside the RNC's headquarters on January 6, tonight's (Thursday's) hearing is nothing more than political theater. Americans want Congress to focus on the most pressing crises created by Biden and Democrats – record gas prices, the worst inflation in 40 years, empty shelves, and rising crime – not conduct a political circus in prime time."

Bonnie Heidler chairs the Pima County Democratic Party. She argues Democracy is on the ballot this fall.

"These are treasonous acts," Heidler said. "It's very scary if this continues. If these people get in power who knows what's going to happen to this country. And, I'm afraid we are going down the path of Nazi Germany. I hope that all Americans see this and fight to protect Democracy and elect officials who also want to fight and protect Democracy."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

