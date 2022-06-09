Jan. 6th Committee begins hearings in front of nation in primetime

TUCSON (KVOA) — After nearly a year and more than 1,000 interviews, the January 6th Committee made up of seven House Democrats and two Republicans began to make their case to the nation in primetime Thursday night.
"Tonight (Thursday), I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible," Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming and ranking member of the committee said. "There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain."
"January 6th was the culmination of an attempted coup," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat said. "The violence was no accident. It represents President Trump's last stand, most desperate chance to halt the transfer of power."
Danielle Alvarez, the Communications Director for the Republican National Committee said in a statement:
"Pelosi's committee is partisan and illegitimate. Instead of investigating the radical who placed a pipe bomb outside the RNC's headquarters on January 6, tonight's (Thursday's) hearing is nothing more than political theater. Americans want Congress to focus on the most pressing crises created by Biden and Democrats – record gas prices, the worst inflation in 40 years, empty shelves, and rising crime – not conduct a political circus in prime time."
Bonnie Heidler chairs the Pima County Democratic Party. She argues Democracy is on the ballot this fall.
"These are treasonous acts," Heidler said. "It's very scary if this continues. If these people get in power who knows what's going to happen to this country. And, I'm afraid we are going down the path of Nazi Germany. I hope that all Americans see this and fight to protect Democracy and elect officials who also want to fight and protect Democracy."