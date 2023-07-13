James Webb telescope celebrates first full year of photography

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Wednesday marked one year since the James Webb Space Telescope began capturing images of the universe.
To mark the one-year anniversary, NASA released a photo showing the birth of a star like it's never been seen before.
The first image from the James Webb Telescope was released on July 11, 2022, when resident Joe Biden revealed a deep field picture of thousands of galaxies in a galactic cluster.
The University of Arizona has played a huge role in this telescope.
Including U of A researchers helping develop the telescope, to several U of A astronomers now using the telescope to make new discoveries.
