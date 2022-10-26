James Webb Telescope captures image of galaxies colliding

TUCSON (KVOA) - NASA just released these pictures of two galaxies 270 million light years away. In the picture it also seems they are forming many new stars.
Those discoveries are starting to roll out, and we've seen a couple over the last few months, but the big one this month is an image of galaxies colliding creating many new stars.
Those operating the Webb telescope aren't looking at random areas of the sky. This area was chosen in hopes they would find something like this.
We have only ever created high definition animations of what we think galaxies colliding might look like. Now over the next months and years, scientists will study these pictures to understand more about the collision process.
If you are wondering how long it takes for two galaxies to merge, it is a process you will be seeing for the next 2 billion years, however, as light travels, this happened almost 300 million years ago. So even though you can't see it, you know that these galaxies are likely close to becoming one.