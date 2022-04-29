Jaguars kick off 2022 NFL draft by taking DE Travon Walker

The 20-22 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night in Las Vegas, with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock.
The Jaguars held the top overall pick for the second consecutive year. Using last year's pick on former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This time around, Jacksonville used the top pick to address their defense, selecting Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.
The bulldog standout was the heart and soul of the legendary 2021 Georgia defense. Anchoring the unit that gave up just 10 points per game and only 80 rushing yards a game.
Jacksonville hopes he can bring that same production and swagger to their defensive unit. The Jags allowed nearly 27 points per game and over 125 rushing yards per game last season.