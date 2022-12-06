Jade's last hurrah

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A Sun Devil transferring to UA?
The thought of it or vice versa simply does not sit well with a lot of collegiate fans in this state.
Jade Loville poured in 27 points Sunday in the No. 12 Arizona Women's Basketball's 77-60 win over New Mexico. Loville last season was the leading scorer at Arizona State.
She made 6-of-7 three-point shots in the game setting an Arizona program record for single-game 3PT shooting percentage (85.7%).
Loville arrived this summer in Tucson after the retirement of Sun Devils longtime coach Charli Turner Thorne.
In an ASU home game against the Wildcats last season, Loville scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in an 81-77 victory.
She set ASU's single-game scoring record with 40 points in a game against UNLV last season and finished the year as the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 Conference (17 ppg).
But she isn't truly a Sun Devil. Loville played just one season in Tempe, arriving there after three seasons at her first collegiate stop, Boise State.
The Seattle prep product is in her 6th season playing Div. I basketball. She's averaged 17 points per game the last two seasons and is scoring at a 13-point per game clip thru her first seven games in a UA uniform.
Loville has developed into a three-point threat in the latter stages of her career. She shot 43% from behind the arc last season for ASU and is shooting 49% (17-of-35) so far this season for the Wildcats.
Loville is the daughter of Derek Loville, a three-time Super Bowl champion NFL running back, who played for the Seahawks, 49ers and Broncos in an eight-season career over ten years.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.