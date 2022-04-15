Jackie Robinson memorabilia up for sale on 75th anniversary of debut

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Some of Jackie Robinson's most famous memorabilia is going up for auction in honor of the 75th anniversary of the legendary ball player's debut.
Robinson appeared for the Brooklyn Dodgers 75 years ago, on Friday. Breaking baseball's color barrier and becoming one of the most influential sports icons the world has ever seen.
Winning national league MVP in 1949 and a world series in 1955, Robinson left his impact on the game in more ways than one.
The jersey that Robinson wore, as well as his own personal baseball bat, a bat that hung on a wall in the Robinson house for years, will be going up for auction.
Making for a rare opportunity where both a legendary piece of sports history and American history will be up for sale.