Ivanka Trump says she will not be involved in father's presidential campaign

Ivanka trump says she will not be involved in her father's run for the White House in 2024.
She released a statement saying she loves her father but she does "not plan to be involved in politics".
Instead, she plans to "prioritize" her young children and "the private life" they are "creating as a family".
Former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the republican nomination for president on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, along with Melania Trump and other members of the trump family were present.
Ivanka says she will support her father outside the political arena.