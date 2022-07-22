ITS SHOWTIME! JCC hosts free theatre audition prep workshop

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new Tucson company launched last Saturday "Clean Slate," a free program for students to learn the audition process.
Saguaro City Studio Arts is a Tucson nonprofit with the goal of teaching children and teens how to prepare for auditions related to musical theater. They cater to all students, including those with special needs, in order to teach them essential skills for auditioning.
The company was founded by Drew Humphrey, an UArizona graduate with a 20 year career in professional musical theatre, and Charlie Ingram.
The group of students signed up for the tuition-free program will meet at the Tucson Jewish Community Center for lessons. Through this process, they will prepare by having them act with the company's theatre production "Showtime." Organizers say the students will preform in a production by the end of the program.
The program, which runs from July 16 through Aug. 13, is offered tuition-free. Kids ages 7 and 11 will hold rehearsals every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.; children 12 to 17 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Students have until Sept. 5 to register for the program.
For more information, visit saguarocity.org.