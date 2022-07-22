 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 107 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and the Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

ITS SHOWTIME! JCC hosts free theatre audition prep workshop

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new Tucson company launched last Saturday "Clean Slate," a free program for students to learn the audition process.

Saguaro City Studio Arts is a Tucson nonprofit with the goal of teaching children and teens how to prepare for auditions related to musical theater. They cater to all students, including those with special needs, in order to teach them essential skills for auditioning.

The company was founded by Drew Humphrey, an UArizona graduate with a 20 year career in professional musical theatre, and Charlie Ingram.

The group of students signed up for the tuition-free program will meet at the Tucson Jewish Community Center for lessons. Through this process, they will prepare by having them act with the company's theatre production "Showtime." Organizers say the students will preform in a production by the end of the program.

The program, which runs from July 16 through Aug. 13,  is offered tuition-free. Kids ages 7 and 11 will hold rehearsals every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.; children 12 to 17 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.  

Students have until Sept. 5 to register for the program.

For more information, visit saguarocity.org.

