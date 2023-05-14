It's OVER: Arizona Softball misses NCAA Tournament

TUCSON (KVOA) -- For the 1st time since 1986 the NCAA Softball Selection Committee said no to Arizona.
The Wildcats were denied a spot in the NCAA Tournament field Sunday ending a streak that had seen UA play in the post season 35 straight times.
Arizona's (29-25, 6-18) record just didn't pass the eye test in a year where the committee looked heavily at a team's wins against Top 25 teams. The Wildcats went 4-17 in that respect.
UA lost a program-record 14 straight games in conference play. D1 Softball had the Wildcats as one of their last four team in the tournament heading into the home series against Utah that saw UA snapped that losing string.
But Caitlin Lowe's ladies couldn't capitalizing on a series ending victory over the Utes and dropped the first two games of the Senior Weekend regular season-finale series against California.
A win over rival Arizona State and one-run loss to No. 2 UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament was not enough to save Arizona's NCAA Tournament run.
It was a stretch of 35 seasons that saw the Wildcats make 25 World Series appearances, win eight national championships and featured an still record 47-game winning streak as well as a 34-game victory run.
Legendary head coach Mike Candrea oversaw 34 of the seasons of that 35-year run, Caitlin Lowe the last in 2021 in which the Wildcats reached their 25th World Series.