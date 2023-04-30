It's official! Tucson International Airport hits its 1st 100-degree day of 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official! Tucson International Airport has hit its first 100-degree weather day of 2023.
⚠️🌡️Tucson has hit its first 100 degree day of 2023 @ 1:59 PM! We may still eek out a degree or two.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) April 30, 2023
How many 100+ degree days do you think we will get this year for Tucson? Normally, we see around 68 days in a year.#AZwx pic.twitter.com/e5P3QzAqmM
According to the National Weather Service Tucson, Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 1:59pm on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.
In 2022, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees on April 26 at 12:55 p.m. In 2021, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m. on May 13. In 2020, the Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29.
The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.
There will be an Ice Break winner that will be announced in the upcoming days ahead. Stay tuned!