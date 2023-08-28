It's Arizona Football game week! Head Coach Jedd Fisch discusses opener vs. NAU

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is officially Arizona Football game week!
The U of A kicks off 2023 against NAU this Saturday.
The Wildcats have a 15-2 all-time record against the Lumberjacks, but the last time these two teams played wasn't pretty. Arizona lost 21-19 back in 2021. That snapped the U of A's 14-game win streak over NAU.
The memories of that game are still fresh for Head Coach Jedd Fisch.
"I knew that we had to find a way to get better fast," he said. "We had to put that game behind us, as we have to put all games behind us that we don't win. I think the rest of the night went into watching film and evaluating our talent and making decisions on what type of team we have."
There are a few players still on that team from the 2021 season, but not many. Michael Wiley, Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes and a couple others.
"I think our team is a little different than it was a couple of years ago," Coach Fisch said. "I know [NAU's] team is different. It seems as if there’s been a lot of transfers that have come and gone on both programs."
Coach Fisch and his staff have spent the past two seasons overhauling the roster. The Wildcats brought in back-to-back Top 40 recruiting classes for the first time. They also picked up a lot of talent out of the transfer portal. Arizona focused on offense in 2022, getting players like Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing. Defense was the focus this year with Justin Flowe, Taylor Upshaw and Bill Norton joining the Wildcats.
"Our coaches have done a great job of bringing in good talent, and our players have done a great job of learning our system," Coach Fisch said. "They've done a great job of taking care of their bodies. Our training room was packed today, of guys just getting ready for game week. I just love the players' attitude right now."
Coach Fisch said the Wildcats have depth they haven't had in years, which has increased the competition. He added that there are several competition battles still going on.
"I would say that the battle is going on every day in terms of the defensive line rotation," he said. "There is about seven to eight, maybe nine guys that are rotating through on a consistent basis. The linebacker battle between Jacob Manu, Daniel Heimuli and Justin Flowe is going on daily."
That is just a few of the current battles. Arizona is expected to release its first depth chart Thursday.
All 85 scholarship players are healthy entering the season opener, including star offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.
"Jordan is fully medically cleared and I expect Jordan to play at a very high level," Fisch said. "He has used this time to get more football smart. He really did a ton of studying and tape, he used this time to even improve his upper body strength even more than it was prior."
As of Monday, Coach Fisch said 44,000 fans are expected to pack Arizona Stadium on gameday.
"I believe we’ll have a great crowd," he said. "I know Zona Zoo passes are up 1,500 from last year, I think they’re close to about 7,000. That’s pretty exciting stuff. We’ve talked about it for two years, can we get to this year three and make it a sell out season? So that’s our goal."
