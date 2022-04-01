It's a Cardinal split for Arizona's tennis teams

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Stanford has never been kind to either Arizona tennis teams.
The Wildcat men entered Friday's doubleheader at the Robson Tennis Center just 1-22 all-time against the Cardinal. That one win coming back in 2009. The UA Women had never beaten Stanford in their 46-match series.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
That didn't change in 2022. No. 17 Stanford defeated the Wildcats 7-0.
The Cardinal won the double point and five of the singles matches in straight sets.
No. 1 singles player Salma Ziouti pushed her match against No. 13 ranked Connie Ma to a second-set tiebreaker. Ziouti rallied from 6-1 down to even the tiebreaker at 6-6 before losing 10-8.
Both Lexi Ryngler and Kirsten Prelle lost their singles matches after winning the first set.
The Cats will host their senior day and last home match of the regular season against No. 14 California Saturday, April 2 at noon.
You can read more about Friday's loss over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
MEN'S TENNIS
Clancy Shields' men's team however continues to rewrite their history. Just one season after ending long losing streaks to UCLA and USC, the 18th ranked Wildcats took care of another one with a 4-2 victory over No. 14 Stanford.
The win marked the Cats fourth victory over a top 20 team this season.
Jonas Ziverts defeated top ten player, No. 2 Arthury Fery in a pair of tiebreaks 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-4).
The men (16-5, 3-0) will host No. 42 California on Sunday, April 3 at noon.
You can read more about the men's triumphant victory over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
