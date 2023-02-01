Isolated showers today

A system is slowly passing by to the south of us today and will push isolated showers into Southeastern Arizona from time to time!
The best chance will be to the south and east of Tucson, but even there, showers will be light and isolated. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s and low 60s today with overnight lows back in the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning.
A ridge of high pressure will then warm us up just in time for the weekend! Highs will warm into the 70s beginning Friday and will push close to 80 by Sunday! It doesn't last though as colder temperatures settle in early next week thanks to a passing system.
- Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 35°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High: 65°