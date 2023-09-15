Is this the end of Monsoon 2023?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our rain chances look like they are behind us for the next couple weeks so does that mean this is the end of monsoon?
The monsoon officially ends at the end of September but we all know that it's driven by high pressure over Central Mexico. That center of high pressure has moved on.
The rain and thunderstorms that we saw earlier this week moved much differently than what we see during monsoon. They came out from the west and move towards the east. That is typically what we see during fall and winter and that's also a sign that the monsoon could be over.
That does not mean we will not see more rain chances during the month but it does mean that we are entering a dry period that we will see very little rainfall between now and winter.
When we see monsoon rains they come from the south and the east these typically start in June and they do tend to end at some point during September.
For simplicity's sake the monsoon ends on the calendar at the end of September.
If the monsoon does make a return look for humid air and a south wind. That paired with warm temperatures could build up thunderstorms like we saw for the last couple months.
If this is the end our monsoon rain totals will stop around average at least measured at the airport. Much of Cochise county is actually behind on their totals and Santa Cruz is also around average.
We will have an official count at the end of the month.