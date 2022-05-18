IS IT A WOLF? Winterhaven resident believes he captured a rare Mexican Gray Wolf on video

TUCSON (KVOA) - Residents living in Winterhaven captured a four-legged creature on camera wandering in people’s yards Tuesday night.
Some suspect it is a rare Mexican gray wolf.
However, biologists with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are adamant it is not.
John Sherry captured the video around sunset on Tuesday and says the video has everyone talking.
"Oh my God. In Tucson, there’s a wolf? That can’t be a wolf," said Sherry. "It looks like a wolf. We’ve been asking around different wildlife centers and they’re confirming that it legitimately looks like a wolf."
Sherry was not home when the animal cruised through his yard Tuesday night. His Ring camera alerted Sherry on his cell phone.
"And I saw it and I was like, that’s not a dog and that’s way bigger than a coyote that we normally see," said Sherry.
Sherry and his cousin Doug Marcoux shared the video on Facebook, with hunting buddies, and neighbors.
"We also have a retired University of Arizona biologist in the neighborhood, who used to do necropsies on big animals, and they all confirm that it's definitely a Mexican gray wolf," said Marcoux. "No question about it."
"And I showed it to two biologists and the consensus is, it’s a wolf hybrid. In other words it’s a wolf and a dog mixed," said Mark Hart with Game and Fish in Tucson. "They’re very popular with pet owners and highly intelligent."
Is it a wolf? People living in Winterhaven captured a four-legged creature on camera wandering in people’s yards around sunset Tuesday night. Some suspect it’s a rare Mexican Gray Wolf. Wildlife experts weigh in, starting at 6pm @KVOA #video #wildlife pic.twitter.com/oCH0Xm8jtu— Rebecca Taylor (@RebeccaTaylorAz) May 19, 2022
Hart believes the animal is someone’s pet, based on its physical appearance and behavior.
While there are Mexican gray wolves in Arizona — 82 in the White Mountains — Hart says there are none this far south.
News 4 Tucson also checked with Tucson Wildlife Center, who referred us back to Game and Fish Department.
"I personally think it’s pretty cool," said Sherry. "I catch a lot of wildlife on my cameras, especially in the middle of the night. Never something as big as a wolf."
AZGFD does not believe the hybrid animal is a danger to humans. However, any wild animal or dog has the potential to be dangerous.
If you see it, you’re asked to call Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5900.