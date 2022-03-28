IRS warns public about scammers during tax season

TUCSON (KVOA) - Officials from the Internal Revenue Service are warning the public scammers are at it again this tax season
"The biggest scams we see every single year, this year is no exception is phishing schemes, unsolicited emails and texts messages people receive trying to trick you to provide your personal information," Brian Watson of the IRS said.
Officials want to make it very clear that the IRS does not send text messages or emails. If you receive them, you are advised to delete them.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program also known as VITA said it's imperative to work with someone who is legitimate when filing your taxes.
"We try to advise people as we go through the process when and how we're going to be contacting them, if there's any follow up questions, how they will get their return information provided back to them," said Elizabeth Cozzi from The United Way of Tucson. "We definitely walk them through the process."
Click here to verify if your tax preparer is legitimate.