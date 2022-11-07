iPhone 14 production slows because of COVID-19 restrictions in China

Apple says it has temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production in its China factory due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The facility in Zhengzhou, China is operating at significantly reduced capacity over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Those measures include moving all working employees into three dormitories.
Apple said because of this, it expects fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated.
The Foxconn plant employs about 200,000 people and produces the majority of apple's new phones, including the new iPhone 14.